Renee Bacon Sells 2,844 Shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Renee Bacon sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.61, for a total value of $1,105,206.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,084.63. This trade represents a 47.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $383.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $523.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.86. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Murphy USA by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price objective on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

