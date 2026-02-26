REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Up 179.2% in February

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,092 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the January 29th total of 17,583 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.0385 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

