Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.73 and traded as high as GBX 434. Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 430, with a volume of 63,593 shares.

Ricardo Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £267.52 million, a P/E ratio of 861.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 430 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 428.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility. Our global team of consultants, environmental specialists, engineers and scientists support our customers to solve the most complex and dynamic challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world.

