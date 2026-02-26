Robert Zmudka Sells 5,200 Shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,001,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,226.73. This trade represents a 40.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.77. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.44 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

