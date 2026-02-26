Rothschild & Co Redburn Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $371.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $317.00 to $371.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $412.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.15.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $382.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $391.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking a "full refund" (plus interest) of tariffs it paid under the IEEPA; a successful recovery would offset prior tariff-related earnings hits (FedEx had signaled roughly a $1B impact last year).

Evercore raised its price target on FDX to $380, signaling continued analyst confidence in FedEx's business and momentum despite tariff noise.

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its FedEx price target to $371 but kept a neutral rating — a mixed signal that acknowledges upside while flagging valuation/uncertainty.

The Supreme Court ruling that struck down the tariffs has opened the door to many potential refund suits — FedEx's move may be the first of many, creating a long, industry‑wide legal process and policy uncertainty.

HSBC downgraded FDX from "hold" to "reduce" with a $335 target (materially below current levels), which likely pressured the stock by signaling downside risk to investors.

A customer has sued FedEx seeking refunds for tariffs FedEx collected on shipments after the Supreme Court decision — if courts force carriers to return collections or FedEx is found liable, that could reduce any net benefit from government recoveries and add liability/administrative costs.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

