Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 180,924 shares, an increase of 1,881.9% from the January 29th total of 9,129 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 2,778.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers. METV was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Roundhill.

