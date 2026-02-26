Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

