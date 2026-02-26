Royal Bank Of Canada Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.81% from the stock’s current price.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,550. This trade represents a 27.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Y. Bae acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,773,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 509,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,040,972.83. This represents a 32.53% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,872 shares of company stock worth $35,367,179. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 165.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 247,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after buying an additional 154,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,242,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,698,608,000 after buying an additional 585,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and set a $137 price target (roughly a 40% implied upside from current levels), giving the stock a fresh, high-conviction buy signal that can attract momentum and institutional interest. RBC Coverage

RBC Capital initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and set a $137 price target (roughly a 40% implied upside from current levels), giving the stock a fresh, high-conviction buy signal that can attract momentum and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~18.5% to ~8.76M shares, ~1.6% of float, ~0.8 days to cover). A meaningful short-covering tailwind can reduce downside pressure and amplify rallies. (Data entry 2/25/2026)

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~18.5% to ~8.76M shares, ~1.6% of float, ~0.8 days to cover). A meaningful short-covering tailwind can reduce downside pressure and amplify rallies. (Data entry 2/25/2026) Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: ~8,120 calls traded (~20% above normal), indicating some investors are placing bullish bets that could signal conviction or hedge positioning ahead of catalysts. (Data entry 2/24/2026)

Unusually large options activity: ~8,120 calls traded (~20% above normal), indicating some investors are placing bullish bets that could signal conviction or hedge positioning ahead of catalysts. (Data entry 2/24/2026) Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada coverage/upgrade was widely reported and echoed by outlets (RBC’s views and the accompanying price target are supporting buying interest). RBC/Benzinga Report

Royal Bank of Canada coverage/upgrade was widely reported and echoed by outlets (RBC’s views and the accompanying price target are supporting buying interest). Neutral Sentiment: KKR’s strategic expansion into education, healthcare and infrastructure is a longer-term positive for growth and fee diversification, but it’s unlikely to change near-term earnings visibility immediately. Expansion Article

KKR’s strategic expansion into education, healthcare and infrastructure is a longer-term positive for growth and fee diversification, but it’s unlikely to change near-term earnings visibility immediately. Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade (reported by AmericanBankingNews) recently pressured the stock and triggered a large one-day move lower — lingering analyst skepticism can cap rallies until clarity on fundamentals or fees returns. Analyst Downgrade

An analyst downgrade (reported by AmericanBankingNews) recently pressured the stock and triggered a large one-day move lower — lingering analyst skepticism can cap rallies until clarity on fundamentals or fees returns. Negative Sentiment: FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), a KKR-sponsored BDC, reported weaker results and NAV declines, declaring a Q1 distribution but showing realized/unrealized losses and lower NAV — this could weigh on KKR’s fee-related earnings or sentiment around its credit platforms. FSK Results

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.