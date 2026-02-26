Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 716.11 and traded as high as GBX 807.50. Safestore shares last traded at GBX 797.50, with a volume of 214,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 779.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.11.

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 40.10 EPS for the quarter. Safestore had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 118.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle.

