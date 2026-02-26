SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

