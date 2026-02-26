Scotiabank Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.33.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.5%

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE TECK.B opened at C$83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.80. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$40.23 and a 12 month high of C$85.42.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

