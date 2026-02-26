Sekisui House (SKHSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9160 per share and revenue of $8.5106 billion for the quarter.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Sekisui House had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Sekisui House Price Performance

SKHSY opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.