Shezad Okhai Sells 612,173 Shares of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Shezad Okhai sold 612,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.18, for a total value of A$1,335,761.49.

Shezad Okhai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shezad Okhai sold 200,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.05, for a total value of A$409,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Shezad Okhai sold 305,609 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02, for a total value of A$616,107.74.

On Thursday, February 19th, Shezad Okhai sold 4,937 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.99, for a total value of A$9,824.63.

On Friday, February 20th, Shezad Okhai sold 199,563 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.95, for a total transaction of A$389,746.54.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Shezad Okhai sold 232,218 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.33, for a total transaction of A$541,764.59.

On Thursday, February 12th, Shezad Okhai sold 500,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.18, for a total transaction of A$1,089,500.00.

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Bravura Solutions Announces Dividend

About Bravura Solutions

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 465.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 16th. Bravura Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration. It offers Sonata, a wealth management solution for the administration of a range of wealth management products; Sonata Alta, a digital operating model, which provides clients control over their customer's data, operations, and end customer experiences; Bravura Digital; Orchestrator that manages complex administrative processes; Garradin, a private wealth and portfolio administration solution for the administration of retail and wholesale wealth management, trusts and estates, SMSFs, managed accounts, fund accounting, and tax; and ePASS, an online portal that provides online services for superannuation members and employers.

