Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, large backlog and forward guidance support growth outlook — Shoals reported Q4 revenue of $148.3M (+39% y/y), record backlog & awarded orders of $747.6M, and 2026 revenue guidance of $560M–$600M with adjusted EBITDA $110M–$130M, which underpins upside potential for future quarters. Corrected Press Release

Record revenue, large backlog and forward guidance support growth outlook — Shoals reported Q4 revenue of $148.3M (+39% y/y), record backlog & awarded orders of $747.6M, and 2026 revenue guidance of $560M–$600M with adjusted EBITDA $110M–$130M, which underpins upside potential for future quarters. Positive Sentiment: Company clarified an earlier error and confirmed it will continue providing quarterly guidance — the correction reduces uncertainty after morning press‑release language implied a guidance suspension. Corrected Press Release

Company clarified an earlier error and confirmed it will continue providing quarterly guidance — the correction reduces uncertainty after morning press‑release language implied a guidance suspension. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in February (down ~14.5% to ~10.92M shares, ~6.6% of float), lowering short‑pressure and days‑to‑cover to ~2.7 — a technical tailwind if selling subsides.

Short interest fell materially in February (down ~14.5% to ~10.92M shares, ~6.6% of float), lowering short‑pressure and days‑to‑cover to ~2.7 — a technical tailwind if selling subsides. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial wins and partnerships (e.g., deployment with ON.energy for AI data‑center critical power) demonstrate product diversification beyond utility solar, which supports longer‑term revenue expansion but is a gradual catalyst. ON.energy Deployment

Commercial wins and partnerships (e.g., deployment with ON.energy for AI data‑center critical power) demonstrate product diversification beyond utility solar, which supports longer‑term revenue expansion but is a gradual catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share missed expectations — Q4 adjusted diluted EPS came in at $0.10 vs. consensus ~$0.14; revenue beat but EPS and adjusted EBITDA dynamics disappointed some models, prompting an immediate negative reaction. MSN: Shares Drop After Earnings Miss

Earnings per share missed expectations — Q4 adjusted diluted EPS came in at $0.10 vs. consensus ~$0.14; revenue beat but EPS and adjusted EBITDA dynamics disappointed some models, prompting an immediate negative reaction. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from tariffs, higher material costs and litigation/legal expenses — gross margin fell ~600 bps y/y to 31.6% and G&A rose due to legal/professional costs, which together trimmed profitability and raised near‑term risk to margins. Seeking Alpha: Tariff Impacts Review

Margin pressure from tariffs, higher material costs and litigation/legal expenses — gross margin fell ~600 bps y/y to 31.6% and G&A rose due to legal/professional costs, which together trimmed profitability and raised near‑term risk to margins. Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side firms trimmed price targets this morning (UBS, Barclays, RBC, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Guggenheim, etc.), which can pressure sentiment even when ratings remain Buy/Overweight — the revisions lower near‑term analyst anchor points despite many ratings retaining upside. Benzinga: Analyst Moves UBS Article

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

