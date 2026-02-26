Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.1%

SHLS opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, large backlog and forward guidance support growth outlook — Shoals reported Q4 revenue of $148.3M (+39% y/y), record backlog & awarded orders of $747.6M, and 2026 revenue guidance of $560M–$600M with adjusted EBITDA $110M–$130M, which underpins upside potential for future quarters. Corrected Press Release

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

