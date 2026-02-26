Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $8.28. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.7250, with a volume of 5,362,831 shares.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shoals reported Q4 revenue of $148.3M (+39% y/y), record backlog & awarded orders of $747.6M, and 2026 revenue guidance of $560M–$600M with adjusted EBITDA $110M–$130M, which underpins upside potential for future quarters.

The company clarified an earlier error and confirmed it will continue providing quarterly guidance — the correction reduces uncertainty after morning press‑release language implied a guidance suspension.

Short interest fell materially in February (down ~14.5% to ~10.92M shares, ~6.6% of float), lowering short‑pressure and days‑to‑cover to ~2.7 — a technical tailwind if selling subsides.

Commercial wins and partnerships (e.g., deployment with ON.energy for AI data‑center critical power) demonstrate product diversification beyond utility solar, which supports longer‑term revenue expansion but is a gradual catalyst.

Earnings per share missed expectations — Q4 adjusted diluted EPS came in at $0.10 vs. consensus ~$0.14; revenue beat but EPS and adjusted EBITDA dynamics disappointed some models, prompting an immediate negative reaction.

Margin pressure from tariffs, higher material costs and litigation/legal expenses — gross margin fell ~600 bps y/y to 31.6% and G&A rose due to legal/professional costs, which together trimmed profitability and raised near‑term risk to margins.

Multiple sell‑side firms trimmed price targets this morning (UBS, Barclays, RBC, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Guggenheim, etc.), which can pressure sentiment even when ratings remain Buy/Overweight — the revisions lower near‑term analyst anchor points despite many ratings retaining upside.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,222.87. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

