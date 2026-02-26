Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Expands By 2,271.2%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,462 shares, a growth of 2,271.2% from the January 29th total of 146 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.4 days.

IDTVF stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. AB Industrivärden has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

AB Industrivärden (publ) is a Stockholm-based investment company focused on long-term holdings in established Swedish and Nordic businesses. Through its portfolio of equity stakes in major industrial, financial and forest products companies, Industrivärden seeks to generate value by supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence in its investments.

As an active owner, Industrivärden engages with portfolio companies on strategic direction, governance and capital allocation. Its approach emphasizes collaboration with management teams and board members to drive improvements in efficiency, innovation and market positioning.

