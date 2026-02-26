Short Interest in Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM) Decreases By 69.7%

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 288 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the January 29th total of 949 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.6056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF

The Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (AAVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund investing primarily in four value- and momentum-oriented ETFs from the issuer. The fund-of-funds uses a proprietary, momentum-driven model to allocate its portfolio AAVM was launched on May 3, 2017 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

