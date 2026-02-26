Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 70.7%

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,373 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 29th total of 4,679 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Santander raised Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

About Amadeus IT Group

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

