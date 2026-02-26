Short Interest in Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL) Decreases By 66.2%

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,422 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the January 29th total of 10,113 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIL opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Argent Focused Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Argent Focused Small Cap ETF

The Argent Focused Small Cap ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in equity securities of small-capitalization companies believed to be high-quality, enduring businesses. The fund typically holds 35 to 45 stocks and aims for long-term capital appreciation.

