Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Drops By 61.2%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,404 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the January 29th total of 11,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.2 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$58.35 on Thursday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$12.52 and a 12 month high of C$58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: ASAAF) is a leading European manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs) and advanced packaging substrates. Headquartered in Leoben, Austria, the company specializes in the design, development and production of rigid and flex-rigid circuit boards, high density interconnect (HDI) PCBs and multi-layer structures tailored for demanding applications across various industries.

The company’s core product portfolio includes HDI boards, rigid-flex solutions, advanced IC substrates and mid-to-high layer count PCBs.

