Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) Declines By 67.0%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,230 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 29th total of 61,344 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BDRX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.71% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biodexa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.

