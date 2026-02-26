Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Rises By 290.0%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,779 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the January 29th total of 6,097 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 2.3%
Brand Engagement Network stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Brand Engagement Network
