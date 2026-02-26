Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Rises By 290.0%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,779 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the January 29th total of 6,097 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 2.3%

Brand Engagement Network stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

