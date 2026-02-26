Short Interest in COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Rises By 373.6%

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,781 shares, a growth of 373.6% from the January 29th total of 7,133 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
COREwafer Industries Stock Performance
Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. COREwafer Industries has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About COREwafer Industries
