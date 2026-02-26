Short Interest in COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Rises By 373.6%

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,781 shares, a growth of 373.6% from the January 29th total of 7,133 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COREwafer Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. COREwafer Industries has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About COREwafer Industries

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

