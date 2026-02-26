Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Declines By 75.4%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the January 29th total of 2,033 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forafric Global Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRIW opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global Corp (NASDAQ: AFRIW) is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company formed in 2021 with the objective of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in Africa. As a blank check company, Forafric Global does not currently conduct any operating business, instead raising capital through its initial public offering on the Nasdaq to pursue acquisition targets that leverage technological innovation to drive growth across the continent’s emerging markets.

The company’s strategy focuses on sectors including financial technology, digital infrastructure, telecommunications, renewable energy and e-commerce platforms.

