Short Interest in GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Expands By 2,756.0%

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,819 shares, an increase of 2,756.0% from the January 29th total of 869 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Stock Down 0.1%
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Company Profile
