Short Interest in GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Expands By 2,756.0%

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,819 shares, an increase of 2,756.0% from the January 29th total of 869 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

The GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (INVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund provides exposure to investment grade corporate bonds from around the world. The actively managed fund seeks to outperform its US corporate benchmark through a proprietary systematic investment approach. INVG was launched on Jun 3, 2025 and is issued by GMO.

