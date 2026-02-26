Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Declines By 63.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 223,641 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 613,335 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 632,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 632,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0674 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

