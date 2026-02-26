Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Increases By 2,149.2%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,372 shares, a growth of 2,149.2% from the January 29th total of 61 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XRLV opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $57.90.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility. XRLV was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
