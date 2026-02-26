Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Increases By 2,149.2%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,372 shares, a growth of 2,149.2% from the January 29th total of 61 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XRLV opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRLV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility. XRLV was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

