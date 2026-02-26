SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.40. SiBone shares last traded at $15.3390, with a volume of 315,757 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SiBone had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SiBone from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 93,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,432,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,733.08. The trade was a 14.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 21,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $330,885.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,582.42. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,702. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SiBone by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SiBone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in SiBone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SiBone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiBone by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SiBone Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $685.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

