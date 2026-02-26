SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.68 and traded as high as GBX 10.67. SIG shares last traded at GBX 10.04, with a volume of 494,713 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £118.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.68.

In other SIG news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, with a total value of £50,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

