Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Silgan Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.