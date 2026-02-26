Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $32.0620 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.4%

SAMG stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

In other news, Director John Allen Gray bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $76,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,466.30. This trade represents a 15.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, headquartered in New York City, is an independent registered investment adviser that specializes in delivering customized wealth and asset management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. Founded in 2002 by senior professionals from leading financial institutions, Silvercrest has built its reputation on a disciplined, research-driven investment process and a commitment to personalized client service.

The firm’s core offerings include discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and alternative investments.

