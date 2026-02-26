Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $125.5880 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.06. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 273.68%.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 265,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 753,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 470,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 208,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 195,390 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

