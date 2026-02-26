Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 2.1%

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $491.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $96,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,057.10. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 5,404 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $31,451.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,636.04. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,596 shares of company stock worth $3,933,687. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 2,840,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 182,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 114,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

View Our Latest Report on Solid Biosciences

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.