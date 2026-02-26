South Bow (SOBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $500.5690 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. South Bow has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of South Bow from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of South Bow by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,352,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in South Bow by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 799,707 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of South Bow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,797,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,385,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,523,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of South Bow by 485.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 784,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 650,648 shares in the last quarter.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

