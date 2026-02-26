SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,149 shares, a growth of 2,772.5% from the January 29th total of 40 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SRMGF opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

SpareBank 1 SMN is a Norwegian savings bank headquartered in Trondheim, serving retail and corporate customers across Central Norway. As part of the SpareBank 1 Alliance, the bank offers a broad spectrum of financial services while maintaining local ownership and governance through a board of directors and executive management team.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit accounts, personal and commercial lending, mortgage financing and payment services. In addition to traditional banking, SpareBank 1 SMN provides insurance solutions, asset management, pension products and leasing services.

