Spin Master (SNMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3684 per share and revenue of $610.5970 million for the quarter.

Spin Master Trading Down 0.5%

SNMSF opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master is a diversified global children’s entertainment company specializing in the design, development and marketing of toys, games and digital content. The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including action figures, preschool toys, outdoor and lifestyle toys, puzzles and games. Beyond traditional play patterns, Spin Master has expanded its reach into interactive and technology-driven products that engage children across physical and digital platforms.

Among its signature brands are PAW Patrol, the animated rescue pup franchise that has become a staple of children’s programming and merchandising worldwide; Hatchimals, the line of interactive creatures that debuted in 2016; and Air Hogs, known for innovative remote-control vehicles.

