State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,937 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:HAE opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.