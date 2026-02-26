State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 25,337 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $621,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $54,870. This represents a 91.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

