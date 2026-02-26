State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Palomar worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Palomar by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $238,681.08. Following the transaction, the president owned 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,641.80. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,431.56. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,999 shares of company stock worth $7,253,229. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.58 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.