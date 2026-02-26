State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Freshpet worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,839,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,568,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,586,000 after purchasing an additional 753,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 632,756 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,076,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,658,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. TD Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freshpet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $111.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Freshpet reported stronger-than-expected Q4 metrics (volume growth ~9.7%, EBITDA up ~16%) and a solid 2026 outlook, which lifted sentiment after the print. Read More.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the sale, the president owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

