State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.93 Million in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Stock Yards Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,405.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

SYBT opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank’s core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

