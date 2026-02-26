Steven Kent Beaver Sells 7,387 Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $839,015.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,943.08. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Kent Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76.

On Friday, December 5th, Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,452 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $377,165.52.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $119.32.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

