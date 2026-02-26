Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.53 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 106.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Steven Madden

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Declared cash dividend of $0.21 per share (record Mar 11, pay Mar 20), implying a ~2.3% yield — supports income investors and can reduce selling pressure around the ex-dividend date. Read More.

Short interest fell sharply (~24% month-over-month to ~3.38M shares, ~4.8% of float), lowering potential short-squeeze risk and removing some near-term downward pressure on the stock. (internal short-interest report) Positive Sentiment: Small EPS beat: adjusted Q4 EPS $0.48 vs. consensus ~$0.46, showing the business can still deliver earnings upside despite pressures. Read More.

Small EPS beat: adjusted Q4 EPS $0.48 vs. consensus ~$0.46, showing the business can still deliver earnings upside despite pressures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue rose ~29% y/y to ~$753.7M, largely driven by the Kurt Geiger acquisition — a growth datapoint that’s offset by margin and cost questions. Read More.

Revenue rose ~29% y/y to ~$753.7M, largely driven by the Kurt Geiger acquisition — a growth datapoint that’s offset by margin and cost questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided FY2026 revenue range (~$2.7B–$2.8B) but offered limited/unclear EPS guidance, leaving the street to model margins and tariff impacts. Read More.

Company provided FY2026 revenue range (~$2.7B–$2.8B) but offered limited/unclear EPS guidance, leaving the street to model margins and tariff impacts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management withheld a clear profit forecast and flagged tariff uncertainty as a material near-term headwind — that guidance ambiguity is a key reason the stock sold off despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Management withheld a clear profit forecast and flagged tariff uncertainty as a material near-term headwind — that guidance ambiguity is a key reason the stock sold off despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: Needham cut its price target from $50 to $41 (still a buy), signaling reduced upside expectations and prompting some re-rating by investors. Read More.

Analyst reaction: Needham cut its price target from $50 to $41 (still a buy), signaling reduced upside expectations and prompting some re-rating by investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and broad-sector weak sentiment amplified the move lower as traders reacted to uncertainty around tariffs, margins and analyst revisions (market flow).

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

See Also

