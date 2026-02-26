Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $11.20. Super Group (SGHC) shares last traded at $10.5940, with a volume of 1,885,798 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Super Group (SGHC)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Group (SGHC)

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Group (SGHC) this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus target implies material upside — the Street consensus target is $17.00, suggesting significant room above the current level. Consensus Target Article

Analysts’ consensus target implies material upside — the Street consensus target is $17.00, suggesting significant room above the current level. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise: SGHC boosted its quarterly payout to $0.05 (25% increase), yielding about 1.9% annualized — a shareholder-friendly move that can support investor sentiment and attract income buyers.

Dividend raise: SGHC boosted its quarterly payout to $0.05 (25% increase), yielding about 1.9% annualized — a shareholder-friendly move that can support investor sentiment and attract income buyers. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: volume of call buying spiked (13,637 calls, +183% vs. typical), indicating some traders are positioning for upside in the near term.

Unusual options activity: volume of call buying spiked (13,637 calls, +183% vs. typical), indicating some traders are positioning for upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings materials released — transcript and call summary are available; investors will parse revenue, margin and guidance details for directional cues. Earnings Transcript Earnings Call Summary

Q4 2025 earnings materials released — transcript and call summary are available; investors will parse revenue, margin and guidance details for directional cues. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its price target from $19 to $16 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest downgrade in optimism but still a positive analyst stance that keeps upside on the table. BTIG Note

BTIG trimmed its price target from $19 to $16 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest downgrade in optimism but still a positive analyst stance that keeps upside on the table. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in February — shares sold short increased ~21.2% to ~17.45M (≈3.9% of float) with a short‑interest ratio ~5.2 days. Higher short exposure can add downward pressure or increase volatility if sentiment flips.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,825 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 341,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 302,336 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,480,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 260,272 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

