Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.42. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$8.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior Plus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Superior Plus this week:

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.