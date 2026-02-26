Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
SPB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.80.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Superior reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter (Feb. 19), a thin net margin (~1.8%) and metrics showing high leverage and tight liquidity (debt-to-equity ~193%, current ratio ~0.67). These factors likely explain analysts’ caution.
- Negative Sentiment: Desjardins lowered its rating on SPB, joining other shops in trimming expectations. Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus reduced its outlook for SPB, contributing to the negative analyst tone. Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered expectations for the shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank downgraded SPB to a “Hold,” reducing buy-side conviction. Scotiabank Downgrades Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada issued a pessimistic forecast for the stock, adding pressure to consensus views. Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its rating on Superior Plus, another downward revision among analysts. Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial
- Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial trimmed its expectations for SPB’s share price. National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded Superior Plus from “strong-buy” to “hold,” per a Zacks summary — adding to the breadth of downgrades. TD Securities Downgrade Summary (via Zacks)
Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.
