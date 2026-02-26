Susquehanna Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $720.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $819.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.86% from the company’s current price.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Shares of INTU opened at $381.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.70. Intuit has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit’s financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality). Read More.

Announced a multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit’s financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit’s AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary. Read More.

Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit’s AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double‑digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near‑term catalyst. Read More.

Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double‑digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near‑term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well‑positioned names like Intuit. Read More.

Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well‑positioned names like Intuit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near‑term selling risk despite the Anthropic news. Read More.

Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near‑term selling risk despite the Anthropic news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~40% month‑over‑month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days‑to‑cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited.

Short interest jumped ~40% month‑over‑month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days‑to‑cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52‑week low amid the sector selloff, reflecting persistent investor anxiety that could limit upside until earnings and early Anthropic integrations show traction. Read More.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.