SWK (SWKH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect SWK to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.29. SWK has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SWK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in SWK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 297.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SWK by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. This segment also offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance.

