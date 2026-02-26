Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,427,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 635,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 280,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

