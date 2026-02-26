Talphera (TLPH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0750) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

TLPH stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Talphera has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 105,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,344.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,432.74. This represents a 21.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shakil Aslam acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,374.18. This trade represents a 72.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 220,364 shares of company stock valued at $178,495. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Talphera by 3,224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Talphera during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Talphera by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Talphera during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Talphera in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talphera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Talphera in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

